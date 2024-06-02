Dodgers Drop Veteran Pitcher Following Poor Performance

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a significant roster change, designating pitcher Elieser Hernández for assignment. This move was necessary to make room for the return of closer Evan Phillips from the 15-day injured list, reducing the team’s 40-man roster to 39 players.

Hernández, who first joined the MLB ranks in 2022, returned to the major leagues with the Dodgers after signing a minor league contract this past offseason. His initial appearance this season was promising, as he made a spot start and pitched six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three runs.

However, his subsequent performances did not meet expectations. Serving as a low-leverage reliever, Hernández struggled significantly, yielding runs in three out of his four bullpen appearances. His most troubling outing came against the New York Mets, where he allowed three runs without retiring a single batter.

Hernández's Home Run Woes

Over his career, the 29-year-old has participated in six MLB seasons, primarily with the Miami Marlins, where he was utilized in a swing role. Although Hernández has shown proficiency with strikeouts and maintaining low walk rates, his susceptibility to home runs has been a recurring issue.

During his limited tenure with the Dodgers, he surrendered five home runs over just 9 2/3 innings, resulting in nine runs against him. With no remaining options, the Dodgers were compelled to designate Hernández for assignment to remove him from their major league roster.

It is expected that he will be placed on waivers shortly. Despite his struggles in the majors, Hernández demonstrated strong performance at Triple-A Oklahoma City, achieving a 2.83 ERA with a nearly 30% strikeout rate over 28 2/3 innings, which could attract interest from other teams.

If unclaimed, Hernández, who has accrued enough service time, has the option to reject an outright assignment and opt for free agency instead. Meanwhile, Evan Phillips, who had been sidelined due to a hamstring strain, is set to rejoin the Dodgers' bullpen.

Before his injury, Phillips had been effective, recording a 1.64 ERA over 148 1/3 innings since being acquired from Tampa Bay in August 2021. In his absence, the Dodgers employed a closer-by-committee strategy, with Daniel Hudson, Alex Vesia, J.P.

Feyereisen, and Blake Treinen each securing saves this month. Phillips's return is timely as the Dodgers continue their pursuit of maintaining a robust bullpen.