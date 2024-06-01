Skip Bayless Boldly Predicts NBA Finals Outcome: Celtics vs. Mavs

As the Dallas Mavericks gear up to challenge the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals, all eyes are on what promises to be an electrifying showdown. Despite the formidable prowess of both teams throughout the postseason, renowned NBA analyst Skip Bayless is tipping the Mavericks for a victory in a gripping seven-game series.

The debate over which team might clinch the championship is intense, given the impressive depth each roster boasts. Speaking on FS1's "Undisputed" alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Rachel Nichols, Bayless articulated his conviction that the Mavericks hold a crucial advantage thanks to their robust bench strength.

"I'm going to pick Dallas in seven games. I see them clinching Game 7 in Boston," Bayless confidently stated. He pointed out the gritty, though not necessarily intimidating, contributions of bench players like Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and Luke Kornet from Vanderbilt University.

"These guys are scrappy, but they don't scare anyone," he added, underscoring the unexpected edge they could provide.

Celtics' Home Struggles

Further solidifying his stance, Bayless remarked on the Celtics' unsteady performances at their home ground, TD Garden, during this postseason.

The Celtics have faced unexpected defeats in Game 2 during both the first and second rounds, showcasing vulnerabilities that could be exploited. On the other side, Bayless highlighted the stellar road game achievements of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

"In seven road wins this season, this team has performed better away from home. Particularly, in these playoffs, Doncic has shot an impressive 48% from beyond the arc in consecutive road victories," he noted, pointing to a potentially game-changing factor for Dallas.

Despite these observations, the Celtics have not been slouches this season. They ended the regular season among the top two in both offensive and defensive ratings and have sustained that excellence into the playoffs. Their starting lineup is considered one of the most formidable in the league, raising the bar high for the Mavericks.

However, Dallas boasts its own set of weapons, including the dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, both proven playoff performers capable of overwhelming any defense. This matchup, therefore, is not just a test of skill but of strategic depth and adaptability.