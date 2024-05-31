Isiah Thomas Cheers On Proteges Irving and Brown in NBA Finals Showdown

At the NBA Finals, Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown this year finally headline-everybody is giddy about it while their ever-loving, quintessential former great of the Detroit Pistons, Isiah Thomas, a significant influence in both of their lives since college, has taken to Twitter to show his love and support.

He tweeted: "So very happy for 2 of my favorite people in the @nba Finals @KyrieIrving @dallasmavs Jaylen Brown @FCHWPO @celtics good luck, gentleman, proud of both of you." For now, the double, and Brown for Jaylen, a new endorsement, could not be coming at a better time in his life, considering that he is in the NBA Final for the second time with the Boston Celtics.

The team has lately been strong in the league, losing only two of the playoff games. In this regard, also present is Brown's history of the Finals following a rough series from the Golden State Warriors back in 2022.

Irving's Fourth Finals

Over in the other corner, running off his fourth NBA Finals, this time around, is Irving, playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

The title-starved Mavericks, once again loaded, hope to seal the deal this time, bagging hold of that Larry O'Brien Trophy with Irving manning down its roster. Irving has been in this league from 2016, when he was a champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, all the way down to 2015.

He was defeated twice in the Finals by the Warriors in 2017. Isiah Thomas is a man who knows the pressures and victories of the NBA Finals. He took his team to a back-to-back championship in 1989 and 1990, with the Finals MVP for 1990.

Now, with his personal battle scars and the experiences of coming very close to defeat to the 'Showtime' Lakers of 1988, he rubs them with Detroit as he gets what he has been waiting for. Adding one more layer to the pre-Finals story, Shaquille O'Neal forecasted yet another win for Irving's Mavericks—this time on the "Inside the NBA." He pointed out weaknesses in the Celtics' defense, especially their inability to neutralize star players like Luka Doncic.

"The Celtics do not have three or four guys that can guard Luka," said Shaq, referencing the strategic mismatches that could swing the series in Dallas' favor. Doncic has already worked some of his magic this season against the Boston Celtics, although he and the Mavericks lost both.

As the Finals draw closer, everyone's attention is focused not only on Kyrie and Brown but also on the strategic dynamics of both teams. With Irving looking to face off against his old team literally, and Brown hoping to right the loss on average by last year, this probably should be a good series between these two teams—strategically and personally.