Rudy Gobert and Derrick Jones Jr. Clash, Both Assessed Technicals

Things were not going well for Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half of Game 5. Facing a daunting 29-point deficit at halftime, the Wolves struggled to find their rhythm. Early in the game, Gobert was assessed a technical foul following an altercation with Derrick Jones Jr.

and Dereck Lively II. The incident began when Jones fouled Gobert under the basket and then shoved him. Gobert, seemingly unfazed, walked back towards Jones and bumped into him, raising his arms innocently as he passed through.

This led to a brief but intense exchange, and the two players had to be quickly separated. Lively II added to the commotion by shouting at Gobert from the sidelines. Ultimately, only Jones and Gobert were assessed double technical fouls.

Footage from inside the arena captured the heated exchange. Gobert was held in single figures through the first three-quarters of play. The Mavericks were in control of the match with their early lead in the contest at the home of the Minnesota team.

Gobert's Past Scuffles

Gobert has had at least a couple of actual on-court scuffles. Earlier this season, he was famously put in a chokehold by Draymond Green in their game against the Golden State Warriors. On that occasion, Gobert was being more pacific: he was trying to separate teammates from a bit of a melee when Green came after him.

The Gobert tech early in Game 5 was just another piece highlighting his failure in the Western Conference Finals. A defensive stalwart with the tag of Defensive Player of the Year, his defense failed in one moment when Luka Doncic outsmarted him, hitting a three-pointer that sealed the game in Game 2.

That meant a whole lot of defensive scrimmage that was his, criticized in large venues and talked about in the media. Defensively, Gobert hasn't been getting quite what he should, either. He's averaging 12.5 points through Game 5 of the series, down from around 14.0 points per game.

While he remains efficient, making 4.5 shots a game—his average fell in this playoff scenario. The small lineups of the Mavericks have shown a reasonable rate of success against him, consistently exposing Gobert on the flanks, pulling him away from the post, and limiting the effect he should have on the game.

Also, in this series, Gobert has shot an awful 60% from the charity stripe as the series goes into Game 5. Rudy Gobert's play in the postseason has pretty much been a rehash of the same limitations which had always come with him on the offensive end of the floor. And that is what he must be critical in overcoming for the Timberwolves to get past the series.