Draymond Green Blamed for Disrupting TNT's 'Inside The NBA'

Draymond Green's recent stint with TNT's "Inside The NBA" has sparked a debate on the future of the beloved basketball studio show. The Golden State Warriors star joined the panel during the 2024 NBA playoffs, a move that has not sat well with sports analyst Ryen Russillo.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Russillo expressed his dissatisfaction with Green’s presence on the show, particularly amid rumors that TNT may lose its NBA media rights after the 2024-25 season. Despite potential interest from NBC or other platforms in continuing "Inside The NBA," Russillo criticized Green for disrupting the program's chemistry.

"I can’t believe they’re putting Draymond on the broadcast during this time. He messes it up," Russillo remarked, according to Awful Announcing. "He doesn’t understand the difference between being funny and critical and just being mean."

Green's Financial Critique

Further adding to the controversy, Russillo highlighted Green's recent comments about the NBA not adequately preparing players for long-term financial stability due to fines and taxes.

This is a sensitive area for Russillo, who faced criticism himself for comments made on a 2020 podcast regarding voting for tax purposes. "Draymond’s been on a heater of delusion. I can tell him firsthand, a lot of people don’t like tax content," he advised.

"Inside The NBA" has been a staple on TNT since 1989, gaining a loyal viewership thanks to the dynamic between host Ernie Johnson and former NBA stars Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal. The chemistry among the hosts has been a critical component of the show's success, particularly since O'Neal joined the crew in 2011.

The show’s format and crew may be up for changes if it transitions to another network, potentially requiring new hires. This uncertainty has left many fans apprehensive about the future of "Inside The NBA" and whether it can maintain its charm and appeal with potential new additions like Green.

As the show continues for at least another season on TNT, all eyes will be on how it navigates these changes and the response from its dedicated audience.