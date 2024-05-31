Stephen A. Smith Labels NBA Player as 'Worst Superstar Ever'

In a fiery exchange on ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith did not hold back in his assessment of NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard, calling into question his standing among the league's elites. The heated debate centered on whether the Los Angeles Clippers should consider splitting up the duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Smith's critique was scathing as he targeted Leonard, a six-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP, branding him "possibly the worst superstar in the history of sports." He argued, "He is a nightmare. I can argue that this is the worst superstar in the history of sports." Further amplifying his critique, Stephen A.

Smith questioned Leonard's consistency and reliability, especially during contract negotiations. "Somehow, no matter his availability, it's never an issue during negotiations," Smith pointed out. "Right when it's time to negotiate, he's suddenly available.

Right when it matters, he's on the court."

Leonard's Game Record

Leonard's playing record adds complexity to Stephen A. Smith's assertions. Since the 2017-2018 season, Leonard has appeared in 298 regular-season games, averaging fewer than 43 games per season, which is just over half of the NBA's 82-game schedule.

Despite these figures, it's undeniable that Leonard possesses exceptional talent when fit, often dominating the court. His accolades, including multiple NBA championships and Finals MVP titles, speak to his capabilities. However, the crux of Stephen A.

Smith's argument lies in Leonard's availability, a critical factor that, according to him, undermines Leonard's reputation as a reliable superstar. While Stephen A. Smith's statements are bold, they spark a broader discussion about what constitutes true superstar status in sports, especially when talent must be matched by consistent performance and presence.