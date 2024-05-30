Lakers May Pay Up to $7M for Bronny James, Says NBA Insider

The LA Lakers' pursuit of Bronny James could come with a hefty price tag, as agent Rich Paul recently confirmed that Bronny intends to remain in the 2024 NBA Draft, bypassing college eligibility. While the Lakers are seen as strong contenders to secure Bronny, they are unlikely to use their No.

17 pick to draft LeBron James' eldest son. Instead, the Lakers might aim to acquire Bronny with their No. 55 pick. However, if a team with a late first-round or early second-round pick selects Bronny, the Lakers may need to explore trading down, up, or purchasing the pick.

During an appearance on Fox Sports LA, The Athletic's Lakers insider Jovan Buha outlined the Lakers' potential draft strategies. He noted, "There are very good chances the Lakers acquire Bronny. I think No. 17 is too high for Bronny, as he's currently projected as a late first-round to mid-second-round pick.

I've heard that teams view him as being in the 25 to 40 pick range."

Lakers Trade Strategy

Buha mentioned that the Lakers might trade their No. 17 pick to acquire immediate help through a trade. He added, "More realistically, if Bronny ends up with the Lakers, it would likely involve trading back or buying a pick.

So, if he goes around pick 34 in the early second round, the team that drafts him could have an agreement with the Lakers to trade him for cash. The Lakers could spend up to $7 million to secure Bronny." You can listen to Jovan Buha's full comments on the Lakers potentially acquiring Bronny James after the 3:14 minute mark.

Purchasing picks or trading for cash is a common strategy for teams looking to move up in the draft without giving up significant assets. In Bronny's case, the Lakers could negotiate with a team holding a pick between the 25th and 40th range, trading cash or future assets to secure him.

Securing Bronny James could significantly influence LeBron James' future with the Lakers. LeBron has expressed a desire to finish his career playing alongside his eldest son. His last contract extension with the Lakers, worth $97.1 million, was structured to provide flexibility for when Bronny enters the draft.

With Bronny deciding to stay in the draft, all eyes will be on how the Lakers handle this situation, especially with LeBron likely entering free agency by declining his $51.4 million player option for the next season. Although LeBron is favored to re-sign with the Lakers, his past free agency decisions have been unpredictable.