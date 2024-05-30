Shaquille O'Neal Courtside Callout to Today's NBA Players

During a high-stakes NBA game Tuesday night, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, a fifteen-time All-Star and NBA champion, delivered a strong message about the capability of modern NBA players. The scene unfolded courtside at the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, drawing the attention of fans and fellow sports stars alike.

As the game progressed, Dallas Cowboys standout cornerback Trevon Diggs posed a provocative question to O'Neal, inquiring whether the towering former center could average 40 points in today's NBA landscape. "Aye Shaq, you averaging 40 today?" Diggs asked, sparking a brief exchange that captured the essence of O'Neal's confidence in his enduring basketball prowess.

Without hesitation, O'Neal responded succinctly, "Easy," his reply not just directed at Diggs but also to NFL star Micah Parsons, who sat next to Diggs. The exchange elicited laughter and agreement from Diggs, who remarked on O'Neal's imposing physical presence, suggesting that even current players would find him too formidable an opponent.

"They’re too small," Diggs commented.

Shaq's Lasting Dominance

Fans nearby nodded in agreement, one echoing the sentiment, "He's not lying." Despite O'Neal now being 52 years old, he retains a commanding presence. Standing at 7'1", he remains an imposing figure in the basketball world, his physique seemingly as robust as during his peak playing days.

O'Neal's career, which spanned 19 years, left an indelible mark on the NBA. With 28,596 points, he ranks ninth on the all-time scoring list and 15th in rebounds with 13,099. Despite these impressive stats, O'Neal never actually averaged 40 points per season; his highest average was 29.7 points during the 1999-2000 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While his on-court achievements speak volumes, his off-court comments continue to stir discussions about the evolution of the game and the comparative abilities of different basketball eras. His candid assertion that scoring 40 points per game would be "easy" in today's NBA reflects not only his confidence but also sparks a broader conversation about the changing dynamics and physicality of the league.