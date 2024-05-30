Travis Kelce Responds to Boos at NBA Game

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, found himself on the receiving end of boos not once but twice during a recent NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves on May 26. Despite the chilly reception from the crowd when his image graced the jumbotron, Kelce took the situation in stride, sharing his experience on the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, on May 29.

Kelce, attending the game in a casual demeanor, was unexpectedly spotlighted while taking a selfie. "I got caught off guard," Travis recounted. "Pat [Mahomes] taps me, and suddenly I realized I was on the jumbotron." The crowd's reaction was swift and less than welcoming, as boos filled the arena.

"And then I heard the boos and was like, 'Oh, shoot! I'm getting booed. Nice. Thanks. Nice to see you guys, Dallas. Appreciate the warm welcome,'" he added humorously. Despite the boos directed at him, Kelce acknowledged the adoration the Dallas crowd held for Patrick Mahomes, a native of nearby Tyler, Texas, and an alumnus of Texas Tech.

"And then they showed Pat, and everyone was like, 'Yeah! Hometown kid, man. Best football player in the world,'" he noted, highlighting the stark contrast in reception between him and Mahomes.

Dallas Sports Culture

Discussing the sports culture in Dallas, Travis reflected, "Dallas is about as legit of a sports town as it gets.

I’m not from Dallas; I’m just kind of like an innocent bystander. Maybe they just don’t like the Chiefs, I don’t know." This sentiment reflects the deep-seated rivalries and loyalties that characterize American sports cities.

Adding a layer to the narrative, Travis' brother Jason, a retired Philadelphia Eagles player, is no stranger to receiving negative reactions from Dallas fans due to the longstanding rivalry with his team. The incident at the NBA game also sparked social media chatter when a photo of Travis in notably distressed jeans went viral on X (formerly Twitter), drawing playful critiques from fans and a humorous acknowledgment from Jason, "Now that's funny!" This incident, blending sports rivalry with light-hearted social media interaction, showcases the intersection of athlete personas and fan engagement in today's sports culture.