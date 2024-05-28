Mavericks Fans Boo Travis Kelce at NBA Playoff Game

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end, found himself the centre of unexpected attention during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game, held at the American Airlines Center on Sunday night, saw Kelce alongside notable teammates Patrick Mahomes and Hollywood Brown, but not all interactions were cheerful.

As the trio, accompanied by Mahomes' wife Brittany, enjoyed the courtside view, the arena's Jumbotron broadcasted their presence, leading to a surprising reaction. While Mahomes received a hero's welcome, complete with roaring cheers from the crowd, Kelce was met with a barrage of boos.

The scene was unexpected for Kelce, who appeared taken aback by the less-than-warm reception. Amplifying the moment, the Mavericks’ social media team playfully trolled Kelce by highlighting his high-profile relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift.

A post shared on X (formerly Twitter) read, "Our guy Pat and @taylorswift13’s boyfriend in the house!" alongside a video clip of Mahomes and Kelce sitting together. This relationship has been a focal point in the media, especially during the 2023 NFL season, as Kelce has been a frequent attendee at Swift's Eras Tour concerts around the globe.

Kelce-Swift Spotlight Controversy

The spotlight on Kelce’s relationship with Swift has sparked mixed reactions among NFL fans, with some arguing that it has overshadowed the sports narrative during broadcasts, particularly when Swift is spotted in her suite supporting Kelce.

Despite the divisive opinions, the evening continued as both NFL stars witnessed the Mavericks secure a 116-107 victory over the Timberwolves. This win pushed the Mavericks ahead in the series with a 3-0 lead. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led the charge, each scoring 33 points in a crucial game that edged Dallas closer to the NBA Finals.

Mahomes, a Texas native born in Tyler and a Texas Tech alumnus, enjoyed a more favorable reception, reflecting his local roots and collegiate ties to the state. As the Mavericks gear up to potentially clinch their spot in the Finals in the upcoming game at home, Kelce and Mahomes are also focusing on their offseason.

The duo is preparing for the upcoming NFL season, aiming for their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance with the Chiefs. Their camaraderie off the field continues to strengthen, undeterred by the mixed reactions from the sports-loving public.