Karl-Anthony Towns Discusses Game 2 Benching Following Loss to Mavericks

In a tightly contested battle that ended with a heart-wrenching 109-108 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks, the Minnesota Timberwolves find themselves trailing 0-2 in the Western Conference Finals. The game culminated in a dramatic fashion as Mavericks’ Luka Doncic sank a crucial three-pointer over Rudy Gobert with just 3.1 seconds left on the clock.

While Doncic's heroics grabbed the headlines, a significant subplot unfolded on the Timberwolves' bench where Karl-Anthony Towns, the team's four-time NBA All-Star, watched the entire fourth quarter from the sidelines. Head coach Chris Finch opted to keep Naz Reid, who was having an exceptional game, on the floor during the critical moments of the game.

Reid rewarded Finch's faith by scoring 23 points and hitting 7 of his 9 attempts from beyond the arc.

Towns Embraces Team Ethos

Postgame, Towns addressed his benching with commendable professionalism and a clear commitment to team success, as reported by Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

“I’m with winning, so whatever it takes to win,” Towns stated. He expressed unwavering support for his coach’s decision and stressed his readiness to contribute whenever called upon. “Naz got it going, our team was playing well,” he added, underlining the team-oriented approach that has been a hallmark of the Wolves' season.

This series has been challenging for Towns, who has struggled with his shooting rhythm. Over the first two games against the Mavericks, he has managed only 27.8 percent from the field and a mere 21.4 percent from three-point range.

His performance in Game 2 was particularly lackluster, with just 25 percent shooting accuracy, including a disappointing 1-for-5 from long distance. As the series shifts to Dallas for the next two games, the pressure mounts on Towns to elevate his game.

The Timberwolves will need him to rediscover his scoring touch if they hope to replicate their road success seen in earlier playoff rounds, where they clinched crucial victories against the Denver Nuggets, including a momentous Game 7 win that propelled them into the Western Conference Finals.

The Timberwolves' journey continues as they look to overcome this setback and rally on the road, a scenario in which they have previously thrived under pressure. The next games in Dallas will be critical for Towns and his team to demonstrate resilience and make a significant comeback in this high-stakes playoff series.