Is Luka Dončić Playing Tonight in Game 3 Against the Timberwolves?

Luka Dončić, the Dallas Mavericks' standout player and a five-time NBA All-Star, is currently listed as questionable for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, scheduled for Sunday.

As the Mavericks aim to secure a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, Dončić's participation will be decided close to game time. Despite dealing with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness, Dončić has not missed a playoff game this season, contributing significantly to the Mavericks' postseason success.

His resilience was on full display in Game 2, where he not only achieved a triple-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists but also sank a crucial 3-pointer, highlighting his critical role in the team’s current 2-0 series advantage.

Reflecting on his injuries, Dončić shared insights after the team’s first-round victory over the LA Clippers. “I don’t think it’s going to get better before I get some rest. That’s a lot of minutes.

Maybe the summer," he said, acknowledging the toll the season has taken on his body. Yet, his performance remains less affected by his physical challenges, as evidenced by his playoff career-high average of 41.9 minutes per game.

Dončić's Dominant Stats

In regular season play, Dončić has faced the Timberwolves 15 times, securing nine victories. His average stats against them — 24.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game — demonstrate his consistent impact.

This playoff series marks his first postseason encounter with Minnesota, where he has already averaged 32.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in the first two games. Moreover, during the 2023–24 regular season, Dončić played twice against the Timberwolves, averaging 36.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, and 1.5 steals.

Despite the Timberwolves holding a 3-1 record over the Mavericks in the regular season — two of which Dončić missed — the playoffs tell a different story with Dallas taking the lead. The upcoming Game 3, a crucial juncture for both teams, is set to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, tipping off at 8:00 p.m.

ET. This game could potentially extend Dallas' lead and further cement their championship aspirations. For fans eager to catch the action, the game will be available to watch live, promising another thrilling chapter in this competitive series.

As the Mavericks look to leverage their home-court advantage with or without their star player, all eyes will be on the court this Sunday evening.