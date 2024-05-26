Lakers' Coaching Decision Awaits Approval from LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are methodically advancing towards appointing their next head coach, having already conducted interviews with several notable figures in the basketball world. Among those interviewed are Boston Celtics assistant Sam Cassell, former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego, and ex-NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick, with additional candidates slated to meet with the team shortly.

Currently, JJ Redick, known not only for his on-court prowess but also for co-hosting the "Mind the Game" podcast with Lakers superstar LeBron James, is emerging as a leading contender for the position. Despite this connection, the Lakers remain committed to a thorough and open-minded selection process.

Star Influence on Hiring

Speculation abounds regarding Redick's potential favouritism in the hiring process due to his relationship with LeBron James. However, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, while James wields significant influence within the organization, he is not overtly steering the decision-making process.

Nonetheless, both James and fellow Lakers star Anthony Davis will have crucial input in the final decision, a common practice in the NBA where star players often have significant sway over key team decisions. “A person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak on the record said James and Davis will eventually need to sign off on the coaching hire,” Woike reported.

This reflects a broader trend in the league, where star athletes are seen more as stakeholders than mere players, especially in strategic decisions like choosing a coaching partner. The focus of the coaching change seems particularly pertinent to Anthony Davis, who at 31, is viewed as the future centerpiece of the franchise.

With LeBron James nearing the twilight of his storied career, entering his 22nd season at 39 years old, the Lakers are looking to transition the leadership and performance mantle more significantly to Davis. This strategic pivot underlines the urgency and importance of this coaching hire, as the Lakers aim to realign their team dynamics for the coming years.