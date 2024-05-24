Agents Caution NBA Players About Teaming with Joel Embiid Due to Playoff Record

As the NBA offseason heats up, the Philadelphia 76ers are on a quest to bolster their lineup around pivotal players Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Despite their aspirations, a cautionary note from player agents might complicate these efforts.

According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, a trend has emerged where agents are advising players to reconsider joining forces with Embiid, given his troublesome injury history during the playoffs. Speaking on the 'No Cap Room' podcast, Fischer revealed insights from the agents' perspective: “I’ve heard from multiple agents that if their client is considering the Sixers, they’re advising caution.

They question the wisdom of tying their client’s future to Joel Embiid, who has repeatedly struggled with health issues in the postseason”.

Embiid's Playoff Struggles

Despite Embiid's impressive credentials as a 1x MVP, 7x All-Star, 5x All-NBA selection, and 2x scoring champion, his playoff performances have been marred by injuries.

This season showcased Embiid’s capabilities as he averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52%. However, his recurring health issues during critical playoff moments have raised concerns about his reliability.

Over his seven-year NBA career, despite being teamed with high-caliber players like Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, James Harden, and now Tyrese Maxey, Embiid has yet to lead his team past the Conference Finals. This pattern of playoff disappointments, often exacerbated by injuries, has led to skepticism among potential free agents about aligning their careers with Embiid.

The Sixers, under the management of Daryl Morey, remain optimistic. The trade of James Harden was seen as a move to make room for Maxey's emergence as a key player. The season started promisingly with Embiid performing at an elite level, but his usual health issues led to the team sliding to the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Come playoff time, a less-than-fully-fit Embiid and a worn-out Maxey could not prevent a first-round exit at the hands of the New York Knicks. The Sixers faltered in six games, a scenario that has become all too familiar to the franchise and its fans.

As the team looks to the future, the challenge will be not just acquiring talent but convincing players that Philadelphia can manage Embiid's health effectively and break their cycle of playoff woes. Without clear solutions, the Sixers might find it increasingly difficult to attract the caliber of players necessary to compete at the highest levels.