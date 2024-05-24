MLB Analyst Chris Russo Ranks Juan Soto as Top Hitter, Places Shohei Ohtani Fourth

On a compelling Thursday evening broadcast, a distinguished panel of Hall of Fame broadcasters, including Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo, Bob Costas, and Brian Kenny, delved into the discussion of the top baseball players of the season.

Notably, Russo, a staple on MLB Network's High Heat since 2014, made headlines with his unexpected selection of New York Yankees' latest powerhouse Juan Soto as the season's top player. Russo, known for his sharp insights, declared, "Soto's the best hitter in baseball," placing the Yankees' new sensation at the pinnacle of his list.

Following Soto, Russo ranked Yankees MVP Aaron Judge as the second best, with the Los Angeles stars Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani rounding out the top four spots respectively. The choice to rank Ohtani, a versatile designated hitter, in fourth position stirred some surprises among the panel.

Russo justified his decision by pointing to Ohtani's yet unproven postseason performance. "I'm gonna put Ohtani fourth only because he hasn't done it in the postseason yet, and he is a DH. I like to be a bit anti-Ohtani," Russo explained, sparking a mix of nods and raised eyebrows among his peers.

Seager Secures Fifth Spot

Further down the list, reigning World Series MVP Corey Seager claimed the fifth spot, despite experiencing a slower than usual start to the season. However, Seager's critical role in leading the Texas Rangers to their first World Series victory last year cemented his place on Russo's list.

"I'm not taking Seager away because of the six weeks where he won the World Series," Russo staunchly defended. Surprisingly, Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, who leads the charts in home runs this season, did not make Russo's top five.

This omission has left many fans and analysts questioning Russo's criteria and sparking debates across the sports community. Juan Soto, meanwhile, has continued to demonstrate his value, consistently delivering clutch performances that have rescued the Yankees multiple times this season.

Although Ohtani matches Soto in home runs, having belted 13 this season, the debate between the merits of solid hitting and versatile play remains a topic. As the season progresses, the discussions ignited by Russo’s picks are likely to influence fan and expert debates, showcasing the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of baseball rankings.