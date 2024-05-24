Kyle Hamilton Picks Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry to Start His Dream Team

While he has had off-the-court questions regarding his reputation, there is no doubt Kyrie Irving is a force to reckon with in the heart of the NBA. As that talented guard and former No. 1 overall pick continues to shine bright, it also attracts commendations from the peers across the sports spectrum—among them, Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton.

Now, it appears, the rapidly emerging star who was selected 14th overall in the 2022 draft has also expressed his admiration publicly for Irving by declaring on X (formerly Twitter) that Kyrie Irving is one of two players he would want to start a team today.

It's also amidst the NBA playoffs, for which he has designed and labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry as the "greatest point guards of all time."

Irving's Impressive Season

In his first full season with the team, Irving, 32, forms another half of the dangerous duo alongside Luka Doncic of Dallas Mavericks.

Irving has recorded remarkable numbers this year by averaging 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 58 games played. Those numbers might look good; however, Irving was ruled out of All-NBA status this year because of several eligibility rules.

Irving's shadow kept floating around in the Mavericks' latest Game 1 win over Minnesota in the conference finals, where he registered 40 minutes, netting 30 points. He shot an outstanding 52.2% from the floor, including perfection from the charity stripe.

NBA analyst Brian Windhorst said as much on ESPN's "Get Up. He described the change not just in the game but in Irving's spirit and headspace as a whole this season: "I've never seen Kyrie Irving like this in mind, body or spirit.

Kyrie has gone through all of these scars, he's made some mistakes; I cannot tell you how impressed I am with the transformation I've seen across the board." Irving has averaged 21.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in the playoffs.

His best playoff performance this season came against the LA Clippers when he scored 40 points. Most critics negate the gamble that the trade brought in getting Irving to Dallas, but with the Mavericks approaching the NBA Finals, it is becoming clearer with each game that Irving was the critical factor.