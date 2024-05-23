Top 3 Colleges in 2024 Eastern Conference Finals: Featuring Vanderbilt

The 2024 NBA playoffs are heating up, with several prominent college programs seeing their former players shine in the conference finals. Among the top colleges producing talent for the Western Conference finals are the Duke Blue Devils, Arizona Wildcats, and Kentucky Wildcats.

In the Eastern Conference finals, the Vanderbilt Commodores, Arizona Wildcats, and Kentucky Wildcats lead the way with the most players represented. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics face off against the Indiana Pacers.

The Celtics dominated the regular season, securing the top spot with a record of 64 wins and 18 losses. Meanwhile, the Pacers clinched the sixth seed with 47 wins and 35 losses, showcasing their resilience and determination.

Kentucky Wildcats alumni continue to make an impact in the NBA. Indiana Pacers center Oscar Tshiebwe, who played for Kentucky from 2021 to 2023, is a standout. Before his time at Kentucky, Tshiebwe spent two seasons with West Virginia.

During his tenure at Kentucky, he played 34 and 32 games per season, respectively, averaging 17.4 points, 15.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in his first season, followed by 16.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in the next.

Arizona Wildcats Alumni

The University of Arizona is well-represented by Pacers duo Benedict Mathurin and T.J. McConnell. Mathurin played two seasons for the Wildcats from 2020 to 2022, appearing in 63 games and averaging 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

McConnell, after playing for Duquesne Dukes from 2010 to 2012, joined Arizona from 2013 to 2015. He played 38 games each season, averaging 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in his first season, and 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in his second.

Leading the pack are the Vanderbilt Commodores, with Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet and Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith representing the program. Kornet played for Vanderbilt from 2013 to 2017, appearing in 128 games and averaging 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

Nesmith played two seasons for the Commodores from 2018 to 2020, featuring in 46 games and averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. These players' performances in the NBA playoffs highlight the significant impact of their college training, bringing pride to their alma maters and excitement to basketball fans.

As the Eastern Conference finals continue, these former college stars are poised to make a lasting impression on the biggest stage.