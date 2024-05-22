KJ Martin Rejects Fan Narratives on Houston Exit

KJ Martin is setting the record straight regarding the speculation surrounding his recent moves in the NBA. Martin, previously with the Houston Rockets, found himself at the center of rumors suggesting his father, former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin, influenced his departure from the team.

These rumors gained traction after KJ was traded to the LA Clippers and subsequently to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of an early season transaction involving James Harden. In a series of tweets, KJ expressed his frustration with the narrative.

"It is what it is On to bigger and better things god willing! So y'all can stop just saying anything," he tweeted, addressing the baseless claims directly. Despite the whispers, Martin maintains a positive outlook on his tenure with the Rockets, where he spent the first three years of his career after being drafted No.

52 overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2020. During his last season with Houston in 2022-23, Martin delivered his most impressive performance yet, averaging 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. This performance came at a time when the Rockets were gearing up for a new phase in their rebuild, which ultimately saw Martin moved in exchange for first-round picks.

Martin's NBA Journey

"I loved playing in Houston and wish I could’ve stayed, but things happen in the NBA and you have to move on to different situations with other teams and figure it out," Martin shared in a heartfelt post.

Despite only playing two games with the Clippers, Martin had a more substantial role with the 76ers, appearing in 58 games and starting two. Throughout his time in Philadelphia, he showcased his versatility, occasionally stepping in as a small-ball center despite his 6-foot-6 stature, particularly when Joel Embiid was injured.

Addressing the rumors about his father’s influence, Martin was unequivocal: "I'm tired of seeing y'all say that my dad forced me out of playing in Houston. He had nothing to do with it. He has his own opinion to say what he wants like everyone else does.

It was strictly NBA business on why I got traded—nothing more, nothing less," he clarified. Looking forward, KJ Martin is approaching free agency with optimism. This marks the first time he will enter the market without a contract, providing him an opportunity to select his next team autonomously, a prospect he finds liberating after a tumultuous season of trades.

His agility and defensive prowess make him an attractive option for teams seeking a dynamic forward who can adapt to multiple roles on the court.