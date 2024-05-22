Dan Patrick on Dennis Rodman: 'Dancing in Cages, Then Dominating the Court'

Dennis Rodman was known for his all-out approach both on and off the court. While many NBA players could occasionally match his energy in the game, none could rival his prowess as a party animal. This fact became glaringly clear to sports media analyst and radio host Dan Patrick, who experienced Rodman’s wild side firsthand during a memorable birthday bash.

Patrick recounted his experience during an appearance on 'The Ryen Russillo Show,' where he shared the surreal and chaotic atmosphere of Rodman’s birthday celebration in Chicago. The party, held on the second floor of a bar, featured women dancing in cages, and the table was laden with 20-25 kamikaze shots.

A unique party rule required anyone wanting to talk to Rodman to take a shot first. "There were women who were dancing in cages. It was one of those where you go, ‘Uhh... what is going on here?' And I go up, second floor, and there are a few players that are there – a few former players – Rodman is there with a Chicago Police shirt on, and he's got his arm around a guy and his arm around a girl," Patrick described.

"There were probably 20 to 25 kamikazes on the bar. Whenever you went up to talk to Dennis, you had to do a shot."

Mistaken Identity Humor

Patrick, despite having an unforgettable time, later discovered that Rodman had mistaken him for another sports media reporter, Craig Sager.

This added a humorous twist to the already wild night. The next morning, Patrick, exhausted and nursing a severe hangover, arrived to cover the Bulls’ shootaround. He faced good-natured teasing from Steve Kerr and Jud Buechler, who ribbed him for trying to keep up with Rodman's notorious party lifestyle.

What amazed Patrick the most was Rodman’s resilience. Despite the previous night's revelry, Rodman showed up on time, in top form, and ready to dominate on the court. "That night, I think he had like 18 rebounds, played like nothing," Patrick recalled.

"It was just... I paid the price because I was hanging out... with Dennis Rodman." The takeaway from Patrick’s experience is clear: partying with Rodman is an unforgettable adventure, but it comes with a hefty price the next day.

Rodman's ability to seamlessly transition from wild celebrations to top-tier athletic performance remains a testament to his unique persona.