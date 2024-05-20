Kevin Garnett Cheers on Naz Reid's Incredible Block and Dunk on Nikola Jokic

Naz Reid, recently named the 2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played a pivotal role in the Minnesota Timberwolves' historic Game 7 victory over the Denver Nuggets, the defending champions. In a thrilling comeback, the Timberwolves erased a 15-point second-half deficit to triumph 98-90 on Sunday, marking their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2004.

The game reached its zenith in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter when the Timberwolves, with the scoreboard reading 87-82, surged ahead thanks to crucial plays by Reid and his teammates. Reid re-entered the game following Rudy Gobert's sixth foul, filling in admirably for the sidelined center.

One of the game's defining moments came when Reid blocked Nikola Jokic in a critical one-on-one defensive stand, preventing the need for a double-team and enabling a swift transition to offense. Following a missed three-pointer attempt by Anthony Edwards, Reid seized the offensive rebound and capped the sequence with a thunderous put-back dunk.

He concluded the game with 11 points, four rebounds, and an assist.

Garnett Praises Reid's Impact

Reid's remarkable efforts were not lost on Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett, who took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) to praise the center's performance with an enthusiastic "NASTY NAZ!!!" Reid's actions provided a crucial momentum shift, extending the lead to seven points, which soon increased to ten following consecutive plays by Mike Conley and Edwards.

Despite strong performances from Denver's Jokic and Jamal Murray, who combined for 69 points, Minnesota's defense tightened, and their offense flourished, particularly in the fourth quarter where they outscored the Nuggets 32-23.

The Timberwolves' defensive acumen shone brightly as they held Denver to a mere five field goals on 19 attempts in the third quarter. The victory is a significant milestone for the Timberwolves, reminiscent of the days when Garnett himself led the team.

As the Timberwolves prepare for the conference finals, they do so with renewed vigor and a sense of history, having overcome significant odds to defeat the reigning champions on their path to glory. This win not only celebrates their present achievements but also honors their storied past, propelling them into the spotlight of the NBA's elite.