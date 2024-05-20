Stephen A. Smith Faces Backlash Over Knicks' First-Half Critique

As the New York Knicks faced off against the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of their second-round NBA playoff series, the atmosphere at Madison Square Garden was electric. However, the mood swiftly changed as the Pacers took a commanding 70-55 lead at halftime, setting the stage for intense online reactions.

Fans and viewers didn't hesitate to point fingers, and prominent ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith quickly became the target of their blame. Smith, who opted to cover the game live from the arena instead of the usual studio setting, was branded a "jinx" by several social media users.

His presence at the Garden was marked by his usual enthusiastic reporting, heralding the game's atmosphere with phrases like "It's electric." Despite his intentions, his pre-game excitement seemed to backfire as viewers sarcastically credited him with the Knicks' lackluster performance.

Pacers' Shooting Mastery

The Pacers’ remarkable shooting accuracy was a sight to behold, as they hit an astounding 76 percent of their shots from the field in the first half. This performance was noted by ESPN's Tim Bontemps as the best shooting half in the last 25 years of NBA playoffs.

As the Pacers continued to dominate, social media was abuzz with comments linking Smith's presence to the Knicks' woes. Tweets ranged from playful jabs like "Jinx lol" to more blunt accusations such as "You jinxed them" and predictions that the Knicks were on the brink of elimination.

This situation places Smith in an unusual spotlight, typically reserved for the players themselves. The narrative around his influence as a possible bad luck charm adds an intriguing layer to the already dramatic playoff series.

As the game progresses, all eyes will not only be on the players but also on how Smith will address these superstitions and criticisms, should the Pacers ultimately knock the Knicks out of the playoffs. With the game's outcome still undecided, the question remains: will Stephen A.

Smith's game-day decision be remembered as a mere coincidence or as a pivotal moment of misfortune for the Knicks? Only the final buzzer will tell.