Catholic Group Critiques NFL's Inclusion Policy

A leading Catholic political advocacy organization, CatholicVote, has openly criticized the National Football League (NFL) for its perceived inconsistency regarding its commitment to inclusion. This confrontation arose after the league distanced itself from Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker following his commencement address at Benedictine University, which was infused with religious convictions.

In a fervent letter addressed to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, CatholicVote defended Butker's remarks, which emphasized that "truth is in the minority." Butker's speech notably criticized President Joe Biden for his pro-abortion stance despite his Catholic identity, describing the president as "delusional" for making the sign of the cross at a pro-abortion rally.

Moreover, Butker delved into other contentious issues such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), diversity, equity, and inclusion during his speech.

NFL's Inclusion Debate

The NFL responded to the controversy by affirming its commitment to inclusion, yet clarified that Butker's views did not reflect those of the NFL as a whole.

This statement spurred CatholicVote to challenge the NFL's dedication to "genuine diversity and inclusion," questioning whether the league's inclusivity extended to groups such as Catholics, pro-life Americans, mothers, and individuals upholding traditional moral values.

The advocacy group also pointed out the mounting backlash against Butker, including critical remarks from the wife of an LA Rams quarterback and a comment from "The View" describing Butker's religious beliefs as "cult-like" and suggesting he needed therapy.

CatholicVote’s president, Brian Burch, expressed concern over what he described as escalating anti-Catholic bigotry, intimidation, and even threats of violence directed at Butker for his public defense of Catholic beliefs.

CatholicVote praised Butker's "courageous" stance and encouraged Catholics to adhere to the high ideals of their faith, which, according to them, are revered by millions of Americans and remain sacred to many religious believers, including a significant portion of NFL fans and customers.

In a poignant reminder of the broad reach and influence of the NFL, CatholicVote cited a famous quote from NBA legend Michael Jordan, emphasizing that "Catholics watch NFL games, too." They expressed hope that the NFL did not intend to alienate Catholics or those who maintain the basic moral foundations of society.

As of now, the NFL has not publicly responded to CatholicVote’s letter, nor to inquiries from the media regarding this escalating controversy.