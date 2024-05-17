Nuggets Exclude Aaron Gordon from Dinners Amid Win Streak

The Denver Nuggets, reigning NBA champions, faced an uphill battle at the onset of the second round of the NBA playoffs, suffering two consecutive losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves, energized by the standout performance of two-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards, seized the initial games of the Western Conference semifinals, putting significant pressure on the Nuggets.

Despite this shaky start, the Nuggets regained their footing as the series moved to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4. There, they surmounted the adversarial crowd, rekindling their championship mettle by securing victories that extended their winning streak to three with a decisive 112-97 win in Game 5.

Nuggets' Team-Building Dinners

Amidst this playoff resurgence, the Nuggets adopted a new team-building strategy: players-only dinners. Since these gatherings began, the team has not faced a single defeat in the playoffs. However, one key player, Aaron Gordon, has been conspicuously absent from these team dinners.

The decision to exclude Gordon from the dinners will persist throughout the remainder of the conference semifinals, a choice that seems to have been met with understanding from Gordon himself. After the Nuggets' victory in Game 5, Gordon inquired about the team dinner to his teammate DeAndre Jordan, who has taken the lead in organizing these meals.

Jordan’s response was candid, albeit with a touch of camaraderie, "Yeah not you, though. We’ll see you next round (of the playoffs). Sorry, dawg. We’ll bring you some takeout though." Despite being sidelined from the dinners, Gordon appears to remain upbeat and supportive of his teammates' efforts to foster a more unified team spirit.

He even engaged in some "retail therapy" following the Nuggets' early struggles in the series, purchasing several three-wheeled Vanderhall cars. A gesture of generosity towards his family, reflecting his good spirits. As the Timberwolves prepare to host the Nuggets in Game 6, the Denver team aims to maintain its momentum.

It may attribute part of its recent success to the newfound tradition of players-only dinners. This approach not only bolsters team morale but also strategically aligns it as it continues its quest to defend its NBA title.