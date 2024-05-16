Heat Emerging as Contenders in Donovan Mitchell Pursuit: NBA Insider

Despite the swirling rumors, Donovan Mitchell might still sign an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. If he does, Darius Garland is expected to seek a trade, according to Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.

Garland, who has returned to All-Star form since Mitchell's arrival last season, is represented by Klutch Sports. Rich Paul, Garland's agent, would likely push for a trade if Mitchell remains in Cleveland. One potential destination for Garland is the New Orleans Pelicans, a young team in need of a true playmaker.

While CJ McCollum serves more as a shooting guard and Zion Williamson has been a part-time point guard, the Pelicans lack a full-time solution at the position. This summer promises to be pivotal for the Cavaliers and the teams linked to Mitchell or Garland.

Jarrett Allen's name has also surfaced in trade discussions. The Athletic report highlighted some dissatisfaction among teammates with Allen's refusal to take injections for his injury, which sidelined him during the playoffs.

Heat Eyeing Mitchell

An NBA insider has indicated that the Miami Heat are interested in Donovan Mitchell if he becomes available. The Cavaliers face a multitude of offseason questions, particularly concerning Mitchell, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Following their elimination by the Boston Celtics, the Cavaliers are already being linked to potential trades involving Mitchell. While an extension remains possible, it could lead to Garland's departure. ESPN's Zach Lowe mentioned on "Get Up" that the LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and Miami Heat are all potential suitors for Mitchell.

Lowe emphasized Miami's long-standing interest and their assets in young players and draft picks, making them a strong contender. The Brooklyn Nets, potentially entering a rebuild, are another candidate for Mitchell. With stars like Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, the Nets could integrate Mitchell seamlessly.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are reportedly seeking a third star. Despite their lack of young players, their three available first-round picks could appeal to the Cavaliers, especially given LeBron James' age and Anthony Davis' injury history.

In summary, Donovan Mitchell's potential extension with the Cavaliers could trigger a significant shakeup, with Darius Garland likely seeking a trade. The New Orleans Pelicans emerge as a potential landing spot for Garland, while the Miami Heat, LA Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets are poised to pursue Mitchell if he becomes available. This offseason promises to be eventful for the Cavaliers and the NBA at large.