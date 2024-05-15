Anthony Edwards and Timberwolves Remain Confident for Game 6

Anthony Edwards sat at his locker, visibly contemplative after enduring the toughest night of his postseason career. He struggled through a 5-for-15 shooting performance in a crucial Game 5 that ended in a 112-97 loss for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This defeat left the team on the verge of elimination in the Western Conference semifinals. Before leaving the arena, the 22-year-old star shared a light-hearted exchange with a Denver Nuggets locker room attendant, recalling a conversation from after Game 2 when the Timberwolves led the series 2-0.

"You jinxed us," Edwards said. "I liked our chances," the attendant shot back. "What do you expect me to say, Ant?" Undeterred by the recent setbacks, Edwards replied confidently, "See you Game 7." Despite losing three consecutive games and watching their once formidable defense get dismantled by Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, the Timberwolves refuse to concede defeat.

Game 6 Focus and Strategy

"It comes down to Game 6 at home, and that's exactly where we want to be," said Wolves coach Chris Finch. "There's a lot of game and series left. We've got to force a Game 7. Most importantly, we need to regroup and get guys focused.

They've been good at that all season, so we'll be ready." Edwards, who had averaged 33.3 points on 60.4% shooting through the first four games, acknowledged the challenge posed by Denver's defense in Game 5. The Nuggets' ability to focus multiple defenders on him was facilitated by the absence of point guard Mike Conley.

Conley, sidelined due to a sore right Achilles, left Minnesota without another primary ball handler, increasing the pressure on Edwards. "This was crazy," Edwards said of the Nuggets' defensive schemes. After going 1-for-8 in the first half, he finished with 18 points, 9 assists, and 4 turnovers.

"Today was wild." Conley injured his right leg during a corner 3 attempt in Game 4 and was unable to play Tuesday after testing his Achilles during pregame warmups. "We're hopeful Mike can play in Game 6," Finch said. "We were cautious with him to ensure he could go [on Thursday]." Nickeil Alexander-Walker, stepping in for Conley, scored 14 points on 5-for-12 shooting with 5 assists.

"Nickeil did a great job starting," Finch noted. "It would have been ideal to have Mike and Nickeil off the bench, but Nickeil filled in well." Conley declined to comment on his status for Game 6.

Towns Emphasizes Team Unity

Karl-Anthony Towns, leading Minnesota with 23 points on 10-for-19 shooting after a difficult Game 4, emphasized the team's resilience.

"Adversity is something we've faced all year," Towns said. "If I were to go through this with anyone, it would be with these guys. I have full confidence in them, our locker room, and our coaching staff. "Everyone has been tremendous all year.