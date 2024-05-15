Lakers Eye Former Sharpshooter for Coaching Role

The Los Angeles Lakers are actively seeking a new head coach after parting ways with Coach Darvin Ham, who led the team for two seasons. Under Ham's leadership, the Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals last year but fell short this season, prompting the organization to seek new direction.

Prior to Ham, Frank Vogel served as head coach, guiding the team to its 17th NBA title. The search for Ham's successor is intensifying, with former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick emerging as a prominent candidate. Reports indicate that the Lakers' front office, led by Rob Pelinka, is preparing to widen their search and has shown considerable interest in Redick.

Known for his high basketball IQ and experience, Redick, although new to coaching, has been involved in youth basketball and recently transitioned into broadcasting with ESPN.

Wojnarowski: Lakers' Focused Search

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has noted that the Lakers are making diligent inquiries about Redick's potential as a coach.

"Their search is going to ramp up this coming week. Expect the Lakers to start reaching out for permission to engage with various coaches and assistants around the league, but JJ Redick is certainly a focal point of their initial explorations," Wojnarowski reported.

Redick's connection with the team is further deepened by his relationship with Lakers superstar LeBron James, with whom he started a podcast. This camaraderie could influence his consideration for the head coaching role. In a recent appearance on the Road Trippin’ podcast, Redick shared his thoughts on transitioning from player to coach.

"There's a small part of me that misses the competition, the leadership, and being part of a team," Redick stated. He expressed nostalgia for the adrenaline and camaraderie of playing, which he believes could translate well into a coaching career.

Despite the buzz surrounding Redick, the Lakers are expected to interview a broad range of candidates, including both seasoned coaches and newcomers to the role. As the off-season progresses, the Lakers' management is committed to conducting a thorough search to ensure the best fit for the team moving forward.

Lakers fans are advised to stay tuned as the quest for a new head coach gains momentum, with Redick and other potential candidates poised for interviews.