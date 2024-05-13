Anthony Edwards Blames 3-Day Break for Homecourt Collapse, Remains Defiant

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves faced a frustrating setback on Sunday, falling 115-107 to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semi-finals. Despite this loss, the series stands even at 2-2, leaving everything to play for.

In a post-game interview, Edwards, the spirited 22-year-old guard, shared his thoughts on the unexpected break before this game, suggesting it hampered the team's rhythm. "The three days off really affected us," Edwards remarked.

"We were off our game tonight, and that's not what we need in playoff basketball." Edwards, however, remains undeterred and optimistic about the Timberwolves' chances. "It's all about winning the next two games now," he stated confidently.

"Momentum isn’t a factor; it's about who steps up from here. I'm all smiles because I’m ready; if we had a game tomorrow, I'd be there ready to compete."

Nuggets Rally, Series Tied

The Timberwolves began the series with a strong 2-0 lead, but the Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, have fought back, leveling the series and shifting the pressure back onto Minnesota.

Edwards himself has been a standout, dropping a remarkable 44 points in Game 4 on an impressive 64% shooting, including a 62.5% success rate from beyond the arc. Despite Edwards' high-scoring performance, the rest of the team struggled to find their footing.

Karl-Anthony Towns was limited to just 13 points, shooting a mere 5-for-18 from the field. Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert each added 11 points, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win. Meanwhile, veteran guard Mike Conley contributed 15 points.

The Timberwolves are now preparing for a critical Game 5 at Denver’s Ball Arena this Tuesday. With the Nuggets reclaiming home-court advantage, the stakes are high for Minnesota. Edwards’ fiery performance and unwavering determination suggest that he and his team are far from conceding defeat.

As the Timberwolves gear up for the next battle, Edwards' leadership and resilience are more crucial than ever. His ability to inspire his teammates and his readiness to take on the challenge head-on will be key factors as Minnesota seeks to regain control of the series and advance to the next round.