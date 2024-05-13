Knicks Suffer Historic Playoff Defeat to Pacers in Game 4

In a disheartening display of playoff basketball, the New York Knicks faltered early in Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers, suffering a historic loss that dimmed their series lead. The game, played on a brisk Sunday afternoon, saw the Knicks crumbling under pressure, ultimately setting a dubious record in their NBA playoff history.

The Pacers, led by a determined Tyrese Haliburton, started the game with relentless vigor, quickly outpacing the Knicks to establish a commanding 34-14 lead by the end of the first quarter. Haliburton's dynamic performance not only boosted his team but also seemed to demoralize the Knicks, who appeared lethargic and resigned to defeat early in the contest.

Jalen Brunson and his teammates, despite holding a 2-1 series advantage coming into the game, struggled to find their rhythm and combat the Pacers' aggressive gameplay. This early deficit proved costly for the Knicks, tying a franchise record for the largest point gap at the end of the first quarter in their playoff history.

The magnitude of this shortfall underscored a day where nothing seemed to go right for the New York team, which has historically prided itself on resilience and grit.

Haliburton's Bold Taunts

Adding to the Knicks' woes, Haliburton took it upon himself to not only lead his team in points but also in psychological warfare.

Throughout the game, he was seen openly taunting Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo, exclaiming at one point, "HE CAN’T GUARD ME!" This bold proclamation seemed to echo through the arena, further deflating the spirits of the Knicks players and their fans.

As the series heads back to the iconic Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Tuesday night, the Knicks face a critical juncture. They must regroup and rediscover the tenacity that earned them their initial series lead. For the Pacers, the momentum is in their favor, and they will look to capitalize on their Game 4 performance to take control of the series.

This unexpected turn of events sets the stage for what promises to be a thrilling continuation of this playoff battle. The Knicks, now more than ever, need to harness the energy of their home crowd to overcome this setback and reassert themselves as formidable contenders in this tightly contested series.