Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Game 3 Stats & Box Scores | May 11, 2024 NBA Playoffs

Seeking redemption after a disheartening loss at home, the Boston Celtics charged into Cleveland with determination, defeating the Cavaliers 106-93 on Saturday in a pivotal Game 3 of the NBA playoffs. This victory not only restored their competitive spirit but also reclaimed the home-court advantage lost in Game 2's 118-94 debacle.

From the onset, Boston displayed a rejuvenated offense that sharply contrasted with their previous performance. The game commenced with both teams exchanging leads, but the Celtics quickly found their rhythm, ending the first quarter slightly ahead at 30-28.

Their improved cohesion was evident as they tightened their defense in the second quarter, restricting the Cavaliers to just 20 points and securing a 57-48 lead at halftime. The Celtics exploded out of halftime, orchestrating a 14-point run that widened their lead significantly.

However, Cleveland, driven by standout performances from Donovan Mitchell, responded vigorously. A 15-4 run by the Cavaliers cut into the deficit, setting the stage for a back-and-forth duel between Mitchell and Boston's Jayson Tatum.

Brown Leads Celtics' Surge

As the game progressed into the final quarter, Jaylen Brown, who had criticized the team's defensive efforts in Game 2, stepped up significantly. His crucial baskets extended Boston's lead, underscoring his post-game comments about the team's improved defensive play.

The Celtics' defense held strong, stifling any comeback attempts by the Cavaliers. In the closing minutes, Tatum's clutch shooting, including a fadeaway jumper that sent the crowd heading for the exits, sealed the deal for Boston.

The game ended 106-93, handing the Cavaliers their first home loss of the playoffs. Despite struggling from beyond the arc, Tatum managed to score 33 points, accompanied by 13 rebounds and six assists. Brown, on his part, contributed significantly with 28 points.

For the Cavaliers, Mitchell was a bright spot with 33 points, including a remarkable 7-for-12 from three-point range, though it wasn't enough to secure a win. This victory not only shifts the series lead back to Boston at 2-1 but also reinstates the Celtics as formidable contenders.

The team's ability to bounce back from adversity and execute under pressure was on full display, setting up what promises to be a thrilling continuation of the playoff series. As the teams prepare for Game 4, the Celtics aim to maintain their defensive intensity and offensive efficiency to take a commanding lead in the series.