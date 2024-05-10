Timberwolves' GM Chris Finch Crafted Special Defense for Game 2 Victory Over Nuggets

In a stunning upset, the Minnesota Timberwolves have taken a commanding 2-0 series lead against the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, in the Western Conference semifinals. This series, which is quickly becoming one for the history books, witnessed a defensive masterclass by the Timberwolves in game two that has left the sports world buzzing.

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, revealed the strategic depths that Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch delved into over the past year. According to Windhorst, Finch had been crafting this particular game plan ever since last season's disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Nuggets.

Back then, the Wolves fell in the first round with a series score of 1-4, only to watch the Nuggets claim the NBA title. This year, with a vengeance, Finch implemented a full-court press strategy that exploited Nuggets star Jamal Murray’s slight calf injury.

Windhorst explained, "The idea was to challenge every dribble, particularly from Nikola Jokic. Why should Jokic bring the ball up just because he’s a center? Minnesota’s tactical adjustment meant pressing him relentlessly with multiple defenders."

Nuggets' Defensive Breakdown

The strategy paid dividends as the Nuggets appeared bewildered and out of sync.

They struggled to advance the ball over half court, which led to visible frustration, culminating in on-court antics and complaints against the officiating. Remarkably, Minnesota's ferocity on the defensive end was unleashed even without Rudy Gobert, their Defensive Player of the Year, who sat out game two.

Windhorst highlighted, “The Nuggets had never faced such a game plan from the Timberwolves. It was a coaching gambit that not only stunned Denver but also showcased a level of aggression and preparedness rarely seen in playoff basketball." The Timberwolves have transformed into a defensive juggernaut this season, a reputation solidified by their recent performances.

Now, they are just two victories away from reaching the Western Conference Finals for only the second time in franchise history. A win there could potentially lead to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance, a monumental achievement that would eternally change the narrative of this often-overlooked team.

As the series progresses, the NBA community watches closely to see if the Timberwolves can maintain this high level of play. Their approach so far suggests a team not just aiming to compete, but to conquer and rewrite their storied past.