Draymond Green: Anthony Edwards Claims to Be World's Best

The NBA Playoffs are a grueling test of both mental resilience and physical prowess. As the pressure mounts, players strive to leverage every possible advantage, often stretching minor gains into major strategic victories. In this highly competitive environment, Draymond Green, a seasoned Golden State Warriors forward and former Defensive Player of the Year, has highlighted the psychological tactics of Minnesota Timberwolves' rising star, Anthony Edwards.

At the youthful age of 22, Edwards has demonstrated an impressive psychological acumen that far exceeds his years. This postseason, he has skillfully praised his competitors, notably calling Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets "the best player in the world." However, Green suggests that Edwards' public adulation for Jokic masks a deeper, more personal conviction—that he himself is the superior player.

During a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show," Green delved into Edwards' strategic mindset. According to Green, beneath Edwards' athletic prowess lies a fierce ambition. "He's hungry as hell, and he believes that he's the best, and he wants to be the best," Green stated.

He pointed out that Edwards' comments in press conferences—praising Jokic while internally affirming his own supremacy are a calculated move to psych out his opponents.

Edwards Dominates Playoffs

Edwards has not only talked a big game but has also backed it up on the court.

In the current series, he has been phenomenal, averaging 35.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game, propelling the Timberwolves to a commanding 2-0 lead over the reigning champions. Green admires Edwards' unshakeable self-belief, which he sees as a key driver behind the young star's success.

"He 100% believes that he's the best player in the world," Green asserted. "And if you don't believe he thinks that, just watch him play. He's playing like he believes it." Moreover, Edwards has been vocal about his potential and future ambitions since entering the league.

He once predicted that he would dominate the NBA within two to three years and claimed he had only tapped into 40 percent of his potential. This foresight seems to be unfolding as Edwards continues to elevate his game at a critical point in the season.

As the Timberwolves hold their lead against the Nuggets, the anticipation builds. Despite their current advantage, the defending champions are known for their resilience. The outcome of this series could very well hinge on whether Edwards can maintain his high level of play and fulfill his own prophetic visions of success.