Orlando Eyes Klay Thompson: Insider Reveals Cap Space Edge in Pursuit of 4x NBA Champ

As the NBA off-season unravels, the biggest story remains the future of Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson. After a bitter season where the Warriors got thrown out in the early play-in games, failing to make the playoffs, speculation is at an all-time high on possible changes within the team, including the future of the celebrated 'big three.'

Amid all this, one intriguing avenue has opened up. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, interest is brewing between Thompson and the Orlando Magic. Speaking on the "Run It Back" podcast with Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons, Charania observed that the Magic have their eyes on Thompson, who has just opted out of his contract.

Magic's Defensive Resurgence

That was the season of turnaround for the Orlando Magic. After two consecutive losing seasons, they could recover to the fifth seed in the playoffs and ranked third in the league as the best defensive team.

Surprisingly, this big playoff run ended in a first-round loss to the Cavaliers of Cleveland in a hard-fought seven-game series. The team had an excellent fight with their offense, though, when they faltered in the second half of the decisive seventh game, with only 15 points coming from the offense in the third quarter.

The Magic do look like a franchise on the rise. A young core led by Paolo Banchero? Oh, he can just provide that offensive impetus they need. Thompson will be a free agent next season as his five-year, $190 million deal with the Warriors is finally expiring.

This deal was important for his performance in the team's winning ways in the last years. But in the latest performances, it is a very bad 13 of 42 shooting over his last three games and going scoreless in a play-in game versus the Sacramento Kings.

This is the type of performance that could have the Warriors thinking twice about that supermax extension. A move to Orlando could potentially do great for Thompson, as the Magic are posed to throw such a lucrative deal that he won't be able to refuse if it comes with a more prominent role and increased playtime, something the Warriors won't guarantee considering their dynamics and his recent form.

Decision No. 1 remains the focal point of many with the off-season in a major sport. Will he finally go over to Orlando to seek a fresh challenge in leading a young side to glory, or will he stick with the Warriors to see if Thompson can somehow rediscover the magic that once made them a powerhouse in the NBA? Time will tell, but one thing is for sure: the landscape of the NBA could completely change with his decision.