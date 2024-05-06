Pascal Siakam's Game 1 Status vs. Knicks: Latest Update

In a pivotal moment leading up to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs, the Indiana Pacers received a significant boost with the clearance of Pascal Siakam from their latest injury report. The two-time NBA All-Star is set to take the court against the New York Knicks, solidifying the Pacers' lineup for the crucial matchup at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

While the Pacers celebrate Siakam's availability, they face other injury concerns. Bennedict Mathurin remains sidelined for the remainder of the playoffs due to a torn labrum, while Tyrese Haliburton's status is uncertain due to a lingering back issue, marked as 'questionable' for the upcoming game.

Siakam's journey with the Pacers has been characterized by resilience and consistency. Since joining the team, he has not missed a single game, a testament to his durability and commitment to the court. His last reported injury dates back to January 10, 2024, during his tenure with the Toronto Raptors.

Pascal Siakam's Dominance

Throughout the regular season and playoffs, Siakam has been a force to be reckoned with, contributing significantly to the Pacers' success. In 41 regular-season games, he averaged an impressive 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 three-pointers per game.

His stellar performance continued in the playoffs, particularly against the Milwaukee Bucks, where he played a pivotal role in clinching the series with averages of 22.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. As the Pacers gear up to face the Knicks in Game 1, Siakam's previous encounters with the New York team provide insight into what fans can expect.

Facing the Knicks four times during the 2023–24 season, Siakam showcased his versatility and impact on the court. While with the Pacers, he averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in two games against the Knicks, with the teams splitting their matchups evenly.

For fans eager to catch the action, Game 1 promises to deliver excitement and intensity. Scheduled for May 6 at Madison Square Garden, the game will be broadcast live on TNT, with online streaming available through NBA League Pass.

Additionally, radio coverage will be provided by Sirius XM, ESPN 98.7, and 93.5/107.5 The Fan, ensuring fans can tune in from anywhere to support their team in this pivotal playoff showdown.