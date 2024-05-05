Donovan Mitchell's Status for Game 7 Against Magic: Will He Play?

In what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the Eastern Conference's Round 1, Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell is all set to be back on the court for the deciding Game 7 against Orlando Magic this Sunday.

He's been listed as questionable with a sprained right ankle, but his remarkable resiliency has him on the active roster to make an enormous difference. This tenacity was shown in Mitchell's 50-point demonstration during Game 6.

The Magic won, 103-96, where generally known for their tight inside game, the Cavaliers accounted for 66 of their points in the paint, but were limited to 10 free throw attempts. This is the major point of contention and surprise to most, including Mitchell.

It wasn't just this problem they faced in the first half though, as they hit on just 1 of 14 attempts from downtown.

Mitchell's Dominant Quarter

The five-time All-Star had been very aggressive in the series. In Game 6 alone, Mitchell scored 19 in the first half and was rampant with 32 by the third quarter.

He single-handedly carried the team in the final period as he was the one who scored all 18 of Cleveland's points in the fourth quarter. For the entire 14 minutes in the fourth quarter, he was the only scorer, which is a testament of grit and capability that he possesses.

It has been a season filled with adversities for Mitchell — from a nasal fracture acquired in March against Houston Rockets that sent him to the sidelines for a while. After undergoing a procedure to realign his nose, he also battled a knee bruise that had troubled him since the All-Star break, sidelining him for seven games.

As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see if Mitchell can once again lead his team to victory. The high-stakes Game 7 is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. EDT at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. For those unable to attend in person, the game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, with streaming options available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which includes a free week-long trial for new subscribers.

This matchup is not just a test of resilience for Mitchell and the Cavaliers but also a spectacle for basketball fans, showcasing the very best of playoff intensity and the raw, unfiltered drama of a do-or-die Game 7. As the Cavaliers prepare to face the Magic, all eyes will be on Donovan Mitchell, whose performance could very well dictate the pace and outcome of this critical encounter.