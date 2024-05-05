Gary Harris Injury Update: Status for Magic vs. Cavaliers | 2024 NBA Playoffs

As the Orlando Magic gear up for a pivotal Game 7 in the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the status of starting guard Gary Harris remains uncertain. Harris, who missed Game 6 due to a hamstring injury, continues to be listed as questionable for the upcoming decisive matchup.

Harris sustained a right hamstring strain during Game 5 and was limited to just 19 minutes of play. Despite efforts to return, he was unable to rejoin his team for the final quarter, receiving treatment on the sidelines before heading to the locker room.

Since then, the Magic have described his status as day-to-day, and he did not participate in team practice leading up to Game 6. Although he was sidelined for the game, Harris supported his team from the bench, a testament to his dedication and veteran leadership.

The uncertainty surrounding Harris's return continues as the team takes a cautious approach, monitoring his recovery on a daily basis. If he demonstrates sufficient progress and comfort in his movements before Game 7, he might be cleared to play.

However, his participation remains a game-time decision.

Mosley Backs Harris

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has expressed his trust in Harris, citing his defensive prowess and veteran presence as invaluable, despite his struggles on the offensive end during the series.

Harris has averaged just 3.8 points per game on a mere 25% shooting from the field, including 26.3% from beyond the arc. In Harris’s absence, Mosley has adjusted his lineup, promoting Jonathan Isaac to the starting five in Game 6.

Isaac’s defensive versatility was pivotal in securing the victory and extending the series to a seventh game. Depending on Harris's availability, Mosley might also consider other lineup adjustments, possibly turning to Markelle Fultz or Cole Anthony to fill the gap.

Looking ahead, if Harris remains unavailable for Game 7 and the Magic advance, he could potentially return for the second round. However, his future with the team is also in question as he approaches free agency after this season, leaving his long-term status with the Magic uncertain.

Game 7 promises to be an exhilarating conclusion to this first-round series, taking place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, and fans can also stream the action via NBA League Pass.

As the Magic prepare for this crucial contest, all eyes will be on the team’s lineup decisions and Harris’s potential involvement in what could be a game-changing return.