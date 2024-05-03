NBA Playoffs 2024: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Round 2 Overview

The eagerly anticipated second round of the 2024 NBA Western Conference playoffs is set to commence with the Minnesota Timberwolves clashing against the Denver Nuggets. This seven-game series, featuring the second and third seeds, promises to be a riveting contest starting on May 6 at Denver's Ball Arena.

During the 2023–24 NBA season, both teams demonstrated parity in their encounters, splitting their four-game series with two wins apiece. Each team secured a road victory, underscoring the evenly matched nature of this matchup.

The season series witnessed the following results:

April 10, 2024: The Nuggets overcame the Timberwolves 116-107 in Denver.

March 28, 2024: The Timberwolves retaliated with a 111-98 victory in Denver.

March 19, 2024: The Nuggets edged out a 115-112 win in Minnesota.

November 1, 2023: The Timberwolves routed the Nuggets 110-89 in Minnesota.

In the first playoff round, the Timberwolves made headlines by sweeping the Phoenix Suns, led by the dynamic Anthony Edwards, with strong support from Karl-Anthony Towns and center Rudy Gobert.

Edwards’ standout performance this season included averaging 26 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game against the Nuggets.

Nuggets' Key Performers

Conversely, the Denver Nuggets, coming off a series win against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, are looking formidable.

Nikola Jokic, despite a drop in his usual assist tally, managed a robust 33.3 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in his outings against the Timberwolves. Jamal Murray, embracing his role as point guard, showcased his ability to deliver in clutch moments, particularly noted in his playoff performances against the Lakers.

Timberwolves After losing their initial game, they dominated the Phoenix Suns, securing victories by an impressive average margin of 17.5 points. Nuggets In their last five games against the Lakers, the Nuggets lost only once, winning the remaining four, including two by double digits.

Fans can catch the action live on TNT starting May 4 for Game 1, with NBA League Pass also offering live streaming. Radio coverage will be available through SiriusXM, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of this eagerly awaited series.