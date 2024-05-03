Shaquille O'Neal Schools JJ Redick in $500M Marketing Amid LeBron Nods

In a lively episode of JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man & The Three," Shaquille O'Neal sprinkled in multiple mentions of LeBron James, sparking curiosity and laughter. O'Neal, a former NBA superstar with a net worth estimated at $500 million by Celebrity Net Worth, turned the casual references into a teachable moment about the nuances of marketing.

The exchange started when O'Neal cited comedian Deon Cole's quip, "LeBron knows him," which seemed to be a playful nod to Redick's connection with the basketball icon. The conversation took a whimsical turn as O'Neal proposed a sky-diving adventure, inviting both Redick and LeBron to join him.

Despite Redick's realization that the LeBron mentions were becoming a running joke, O'Neal seized the opportunity to enlighten his host. "That's [LeBron] your partner... You look at me as a hater, you don't understand what I'm doing, I'm f-----g marketing," O'Neal explained.

Redick, who retired from professional basketball a few years ago, has transitioned smoothly into broadcasting and entrepreneurship. He's become a prominent figure on ESPN's top broadcast team and has ventured into podcasting, including a technical analysis show with LeBron James titled "Mind The Game." This collaboration has emerged as a standout project, enhancing Redick's profile in the media landscape.

Redick's Lakers Coaching Buzz

As the 2024 NBA Playoffs unfolded, speculation grew around Redick's potential move into coaching, particularly with the LA Lakers, where LeBron plays. Despite the Lakers' early exit, facilitated by the Denver Nuggets who dominated them in recent matchups, rumors intensified about the current coach's uncertain future and Redick's possible candidacy.

With Redick also being linked to a coaching position with the Charlotte Hornets, the buzz around his name continues to grow. Should these coaching possibilities materialize, especially with the Lakers, it could mark a significant pivot in Redick's career, underscoring his influence and strategic acumen in basketball's upper echelons.