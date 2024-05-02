Michael Jordan Enlists Derek Jeter, Serena Williams for Tequila Brand's Global Launch

Michael Jordan, a six-time NBA champion and renowned entrepreneur, is expanding his ventures into the global spirits market with a team of elite athlete investors for his premium tequila brand, Cincoro Tequila. Jordan, known for his penchant for assembling stellar teams, both on and off the court, has brought together a distinguished group of sports icons as co-owners, including tennis legend Serena Williams and baseball's "Mr.

November," Derek Jeter. The roster is further bolstered by the inclusion of professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley. Details regarding the financial aspects of these partnerships remain undisclosed. Cincoro Tequila, since its inception, has been a project rooted in genuine camaraderie and a shared passion for excellence, as reflected in Jordan's statement: "Cincoro has always been about more than just tequila.

It's about the pursuit of greatness, enhanced by the authentic friendships and memorable experiences we've created around this brand." This ethos was evident during the brand’s inaugural annual owner’s meeting held at Jordan’s exclusive Grove XXIII golf course in Florida, where strategic discussions were paired with a tasting session, emphasizing the personal involvement of each co-owner in steering the brand's future.

Serena Williams expressed her enthusiasm about joining Cincoro, emphasizing that her involvement extends beyond mere business interests: "Being part of Cincoro is about championing a legacy of greatness that transcends sports and business."

Global Expansion Strategy

As Cincoro Tequila prepares for a major global expansion later this year, it eyes markets across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East with scheduled launches in countries such as France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Greece, and the UK, as well as Dubai and Israel.

Additionally, Asian expansion plans include entering China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan. To date, the company has sold over 1.5 million bottles in the U.S. alone. Complementing this international venture, Cincoro will introduce a new 375 mL bottle size available for its Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo varieties starting in May.

Emilia Fazzalari, cofounder and executive chairperson of Cincoro, highlighted the timing of these initiatives: "With the global demand for premium tequila surging, it was a natural progression for us to expand our team as we look to new horizons internationally." This move comes at a time when tequila is gaining significant market share in the U.S., with the tequila and mezcal category generating $6.5 billion in 2023, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

The category is now outperforming American Whiskey and closely trailing Vodka, which reported revenues of $7.2 billion. The allure of the tequila market has attracted various celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Eva Longoria, who have launched their own brands.

In a notable transaction, George Clooney's Casamigos was acquired by a major European liquor company for approximately $1 billion in 2017.