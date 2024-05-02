49ers Sign 6'7" Tight End

The San Francisco 49ers are intensifying their efforts to fortify their tight end department as they gear up for the forthcoming minicamps in May and June. In a strategic move, the 49ers have secured the services of towering 6-foot-7 tight end, Mason Pline.

Pline, a standout from Furman University in 2023, has inked a deal as an undrafted free agent subsequent to the NFL Draft on April 27. Notably, Pline received a warm welcome from seasoned Niners' tight end George Kittle, who extended a hand of camaraderie and mentorship.

Expressing his gratitude, Pline conveyed, "He welcomed me and said he was just making sure I didn’t need anything and if I had any questions to let him know. I appreciate it. I’ve studied him for a lot of years."

Boosting Niners' Tight End Depth

The addition of Pline injects fresh vigor into the 49ers' roster, especially given Kittle's illustrious career marked by 460 receptions for 6,274 yards and 85 touchdowns.

Pline, recognizing Kittle's prowess, emphasized his eagerness to learn from the seasoned pro, particularly in the domains of running and blocking, where Kittle has established himself as a benchmark. "It’s just a really good fit for me because I’m not a finished product and I’ve got a lot to learn.

Having a vet like him and a coach like coach [Kyle] Shanahan and coach [Brian] Fleury in the tight end room, I think I’ll improve at a quick rate," Pline commented. Anticipating a significant role within the Niners' lineup, Pline is poised to make an impact, leveraging the team's current scarcity in tight end depth.

Despite modest statistics from his college tenure, Pline harbors lofty ambitions for his NFL journey. "I have high expectations for myself. I see no reason why I can’t be on that active roster and be an impact player right away," asserted Pline.

Notably, Pline's transition from college basketball to football mirrors a trend observed in NFL history, with notable success stories like Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez. With a promising trajectory ahead, Pline is eager to contribute to the 49ers' offensive strategies, which prioritize the utilization of tight ends in versatile roles.

"As a tight end-friendly offense, the 49ers offer a platform where I can leverage my physicality and athleticism as both a receiver and blocker," Pline emphasized. "Being an all-around tight end will be a big thing."