Latest on Jimmy Butler's Injury Status for Celtics Matchup 2024 NBA Playoffs (May 1)

As the Miami Heat gets set to face the Boston Celtics in a critical playoff game, the focus shifts to Jimmy Butler, sitting on the bench in street clothes, conspicuous still in his absence on the floor. The Eastern Conference Finals reigning MVP has not played since the Heat lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the play-in tournament April 17.

Butler's injury came as Miami finally had put itself in position to get the chance to square off with the Celtics by beating the Chicago Bulls for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Without Butler, the main scoring burden of Miami has come from the duo of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

While both pulled off a shocking shooting performance in game 2, the proceeding match-ups were a testament to the superiority of the Celtics over Miami, which finds itself on the brink of elimination at this point in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Butler has been reduced to nothing more than vocal support from the bench. Butler's injury saga had started during Game 1, when a collision with Kelly Oubre Jr. left the Heat superstar grimacing in pain. Yet the five-time All-Star just shrugged it off and went on to once again exhibit the grit he is known for the rest of the game.

However, post-game imaging showed the extent of damage: an MCL sprain in his right knee that will sideline him indefinitely.

Recovery Without Timeline

Though most MCL sprains are of the traditional variety and should heal in 3-4 weeks, the Heat have not put any timetable on Butler's return to playing.

Butler has expressed an interest in playing in the playoffs and has been working diligently with the training staff to expedite his recovery. But the Heat remain cautiously optimistic as they handle constant issues with the knee.

While Miami fans eagerly await Butler's return, the team now has to face the Celtics without their star player. It must do everything possible to hang in the series and level the postseason. Whether Butler returns dramatically to the court or is ruled out to the end of the playoffs is solely up to how much the Heat can beat the odds and elongate their postseason.