Charles Barkley Criticizes Rule Affecting Lakers-Nuggets Clash

In a tightly contested first-round series finale, the Denver Nuggets edged out the Los Angeles Lakers with a nail-biting 108-106 victory at Ball Arena on Monday night. This win propels the Nuggets into the conference semifinals, where they will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The game, marked by its high stakes and intense competition, was also shadowed by a controversial decision in the final moments of the fourth quarter. The Lakers, making a strategic move, challenged a crucial foul call on Anthony Davis.

The successful challenge was a critical point of discussion post-game, especially among NBA on TNT analysts, including Charles Barkley. Barkley passionately argued that the Lakers should have been allowed to retain their timeout following the successful challenge.

"If you win a challenge and you lose a timeout, that doesn't seem fair to me," Barkley expressed during the post-game analysis. He added, "I don't understand why they win the challenge but lose the timeout. I want clarification."

"That just doesn't seem fair to me."



The Fellas discuss the NBA's rules around using a Challenge. pic.twitter.com/jE3q5yZBZi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 30, 2024

Challenge Rule Controversy

Echoing Barkley’s sentiment, Kenny Smith highlighted the unfairness in penalizing a team for an oversight initially made by the referees.

Despite their agreement, the current NBA rules do not permit a team to reclaim a timeout even after overturning a decision through a challenge. The game itself was a showcase of stellar performances and heart-stopping moments.

Jamal Murray, who has been exceptional throughout the series, once again stepped up, nailing his second game-winning shot with just 3.6 seconds left on the clock. Murray ended the game with a remarkable stat line of 32 points, seven assists, and five 3-pointers.

Nikola Jokic also made significant contributions with a double-double, scoring 25 points and grabbing 20 rebounds. On the Lakers’ side, LeBron James led his team with 30 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds, shooting an efficient 11-of-21 from the field. Anthony Davis also put up a strong performance, despite the controversy, with 17 points and 15 rebounds.