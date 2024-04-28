LeBron James Leads Lakers, Keeps Series Alive Against Nuggets

In a pivotal Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs, LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a crucial 119-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets, keeping their championship hopes alive and avoiding a repeat of last year’s postseason disappointment.

LeBron, delivering a commanding 30-point performance, was instrumental in maintaining the lead his team had established early in the game—a lead that had eluded them in prior matchups. Facing the possibility of a second straight postseason sweep, the Lakers entered Saturday’s game with their backs against the wall.

In previous games, Los Angeles had seen their leads dissolve in the second half, but this time, with playoff elimination on the line, James stepped up. “Fourth quarter, I know it's close-out time. We haven’t managed to finish strong against this team before,” LeBron commented post-game.

“Tonight, I had the chance to step up, and I made sure to deliver for our team”. Adding to his legendary status, the 39-year-old LeBron joined the elite company of NBA greats like Reggie Miller, Karl Malone, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by scoring 30 or more points in a playoff game at his age, marking his 120th 30-point postseason game an NBA record.

Nuggets Battle, Lakers Excel

The Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic’s impressive triple-double of 34 points, 14 rebounds, and assists, kept pace throughout the night. Jokic’s teammates Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

also contributed significantly, each scoring over 20 points. However, the Lakers’ broader offensive effort saw Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and D’Angelo Russell each crossing the 20-point threshold. Davis was particularly dominant on the boards, grabbing 23 rebounds.

The game was not devoid of tension, highlighted by an incident involving James and Lakers' head coach Darvin Ham. LeBron was visibly upset with Ham for not challenging a call in the crucial moments of the fourth quarter. Despite the disagreement, Coach Ham downplayed any conflict, focusing instead on the victory and the challenge ahead in Denver.

“As long as you have life, you have belief,” LeBron noted, looking ahead to the daunting task of winning three consecutive games to advance—a feat never before accomplished in NBA history. Coach Ham echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the need to elevate their game further: “We’ve cracked the code, but now we’re heading into the championship contender's home court.

It’s time to step up even more”. This win not only extends the Lakers' season but also injects a new belief into their playoff run, setting the stage for a dramatic continuation of the series in Denver.