Freddie Freeman Honors Late Mom with Respectful On-Field Demeanor, Says Dad

In a fantastic demonstration of talent and collaboration, the Los Angeles Dodgers handily defeated the Toronto Blue Jays by 12-2. In between, there was a special appearance made by Fred Freeman, the father of Dodgers' first baseman Freddie Freeman, who shared some poignant views during an interview on the radio.

His visit finally brought him back to Canada after more than 30 years to attend a family wedding. Fred spoke candidly of the touching ways his son remembers his mother, Rosemary, who died from melanoma when Freddie was just ten years old.

Woven into his athletic gear are his mother's initials, and he is very careful not to swear or spit on the field—an act his mother detested. "He has a great many things that he would like to do and will not do because something in his head that was put there when he was ten years old tells him it is not allowed," Fred said.

Freddie Boosts Dodgers

Freddie had a huge hand in helping the Dodgers win this game. He had a hit, scored, and even had an RBI for the three at-bats. With this win, the Dodgers had a 17-11 record, which put them back on top in the NL West.

Freddie Freeman has always been an advocate for how strong of an impact his mom had on his life and baseball career. Speaking to USA Today in 2023, he pledged to keep her memory alive with everything he does both on and off the field.

"As long as we keep Rosemary Freeman's name alive, that's what means the most to me," he said. Freddie chose to play for Canada, and his habit of playing with long sleeves is even more of a tribute to his mother, in conformity with what he thinks would have been her wishes.

"She's cheering for me no matter what uniform I have on. I think she would be proud I'm doing this. We don't really know, but you go with what your heart says, and I think this is the right move," he reflected. Now, as the Dodgers look to keep it going and for World Series considerations, their next game is a back-to-back series with the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are 13-14 and coming into the game, they are hungry to prove a point against the Dodgers. It will be interesting to observe whether the Dodgers will build on that quality performance and go on to win the championship.