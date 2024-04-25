Steph Curry on His NBA Style: 'Playing This Way Forever'

Despite early career criticisms regarding his stature, Steph Curry never allowed physicality to define his basketball journey. Drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2009, Curry quickly distinguished himself in the NBA, showcasing a scoring prowess that culminated in an impressive 17.5 points per game in his rookie season.

His superior shooting ability, coupled with an extraordinary basketball IQ, positioned him not just as a player to watch but as a revolutionary force in the league. Curry's knack for hitting long-range shots soon earned him the moniker "Chef Curry," and his ability to sink three-pointers from distances well beyond the conventional arc altered defensive strategies across the NBA.

As the league veered towards an offensive style that favoured sharpshooters, Curry's unique approach proved timely. "It's the way I've been playing since I can remember," Curry reflected in a 2017 interview with Inside Hoops.

"You've got to be able to shoot, handle the ball, and be versatile." By his third season, Curry was achieving a career-high three-point field goal percentage of 45.5%, confirming his role as the Warriors' offensive linchpin.

This shift wasn't just about personal accolades; it signified a broader change in the NBA, with an uptick in three-point attempts league-wide, underscoring Curry's influential style.

Curry's Resilient Mindset

Even amidst occasional shooting slumps, Curry's philosophy remained consistent: keep shooting.

This mindset, embraced by both Curry and the Warriors, speaks to a resilience that transcends mere physical skill, emphasizing a mental fortitude focused on continuous improvement and a singular goal - victory. Curry's influence extends beyond his scoring records; he has redefined the perception of what constitutes a viable shot in professional basketball.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, reflecting on Curry's audacious play, noted, "He was taking shots that... every coach I ever had would have a heart attack watching. With Steph, part of what makes him so powerful is that he’s willing to pull up from 40 feet." Beyond transforming tactical approaches in the NBA, Curry's style has captivated fans globally, bringing a new level of excitement and inspiring both peers and upcoming players to refine their shooting and ball-handling skills.

His legacy, characterized by innovation and an indomitable spirit, cements him not only as one of the greatest shooters in history but also as a pivotal figure who introduced a new era of basketball marked by skill, craftiness, and an unyielding commitment to excellence.