Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers: Top 10 Player Prop Bets for 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks are set to square off against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference playoffs, taking place in Hollywood. As the fifth seed, the Mavericks, led by star player Luka Doncic, clinched their spot after a late-season surge, setting the stage for a thrilling clash with the fourth-seeded Clippers.

Despite playing on the road, the Mavericks enter the game as 2.5-point favorites, largely due to the Clippers likely missing their key player, Kawhi Leonard, due to injury. This has tilted odds in Dallas' favor, with bookmakers setting their moneyline at -150, while the Clippers are at +125.

The over/under for total points scored by both teams is pegged at 222.5. Russell Westbrook is expected to score over 10.5 points (-105). Coming off a strong performance in his last six games and last year's playoffs, Westbrook is primed to exceed this total, especially in Leonard’s absence.

vica Zubac might struggle to surpass 11.5 points (-115). With the Mavericks' solid front line, including Daniel Gafford, Zubac may find it difficult to reach his scoring average. James Harden is less likely to exceed 9.5 assists (-115).

Despite his playmaking abilities, recent performances suggest he might not hit this mark. Paul George could deliver over 3.5 assists (+100). With increased playmaking duties likely in Leonard’s absence, George is well-positioned to meet this prop.

Key Player Predictions

Tim Hardaway Jr. is tipped to make more than 1.5 three-pointers (-135). Despite a shooting slump, Hardaway Jr.’s track record suggests he can bounce back. Daniel Gafford is expected to block over 1.5 shots (+106).

His defensive presence has been a key factor for Dallas, making this a likely outcome. James Harden’s combined points, rebounds, and assists are predicted to stay under 33.5 (-110). Without Leonard, Harden's recent stats suggest he might not reach this high threshold.

Luka Doncic is likely to surpass 51.5 points, rebounds, and assists (-104). Doncic has been phenomenal, making it a safe bet he'll excel in these combined categories. Paul George is expected to accumulate over 2.5 blocks and steals.

His defensive role could increase, helping him meet this target. Luka Doncic is favored to score over 33.5 points (-113). Rested and facing a weakened Clippers defense, Doncic is positioned for a high-scoring game. This playoff matchup not only promises high stakes but also high excitement, providing ample opportunities for fans and bettors alike to engage deeply with every play.