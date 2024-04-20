Lions Fulfill Promise to Dan Campbell Following Division Win

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, now in his third season, has not only surpassed his personal best by leading the team to a record 12-5 season but also clinched the NFC North title for the first time since 1993, when the division was still known as the NFC Central.

This achievement marked a historic milestone, as it propelled the Lions into their second-ever conference championship appearance. Under Campbell's leadership, the Lions have seen a dramatic turnaround, exemplifying his impact both on and off the field.

In a heartfelt nod to the team's heritage and Campbell’s own past as a player, the Lions are reintroducing their black alternate jerseys, a move that Campbell has advocated for since his hiring in 2021. According to Lions team president Rod Wood, during one of the early draft meetings, Campbell expressed his desire to bring back the black jerseys he once wore as a player.

Wood shared a light-hearted bargain he made with Campbell: win the division, and the jerseys would make a comeback. “Thankfully, he delivered," Wood remarked during a press event, as reported by WXYZ Detroit. The promise held true, and the Lions have officially unveiled these iconic jerseys for the 2024 season.

Revamped Lions Jerseys

The redesigned black jerseys, revealed on Thursday, feature blue numerals edged in silver, harmoniously paired with a striking blue helmet adorned with a black Lions logo also outlined in silver. This design not only honors the past but also ushers in a new era of Lions football with a modern twist.

Wood commented on Campbell's fondness for the jerseys, noting their popularity among the team during his playing days and the sentimental value they hold for Campbell. “He loved them,” Wood stated, adding that the updated jerseys now look even sharper than during Campbell's time on the field, moving away from the traditional silver pants to a more contemporary aesthetic.

The reintroduction of the black jerseys, which first debuted in 2003 and were worn during Campbell’s tenure as a player from 2006 to 2008, marks a significant moment for the Lions. As they prepare to don these jerseys once again in the 2024 season—the first time since 2016—fans and players alike look forward to celebrating both a storied legacy and a future filled with promise under Campbell’s robust leadership.