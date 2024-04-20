Coban Porter Receives DUI Sentence Following Brother's NBA Ban

In a somber turn of events, Coban Porter, the younger sibling of NBA players Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter, was sentenced to six years in prison for a tragic drunken driving incident that resulted in the death of a 42-year-old woman, Katharina Rothman.

This legal resolution occurs just days after his brother, Jontay, faced a lifetime ban from the NBA for gambling-related violations. The incident took place near the University of Denver, where Coban was a sophomore basketball player, in the early hours of January 22.

According to the arrest affidavit, Porter was driving at approximately 50 mph when he disregarded a red light at South University Boulevard and collided with Rothman's vehicle. The impact was fatal for Rothman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Porter's Guilty Plea

Coban Porter faced charges of DUI vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. During the court proceedings, he entered a guilty plea, admitting to his intoxicated state and reckless behavior that fateful night.

The crash not only claimed Rothman's life but also severely injured her 47-year-old passenger, Jason Branch. This case has attracted significant attention, partly because of the timing of the sentencing. Just two days prior, the NBA announced Jontay Porter's permanent exclusion for sharing sensitive information with bettors and betting on league games himself.

An NBA investigation revealed that Jontay disclosed personal health information prior to a game, which led to an $80,000 bet against his performance. Although Jontay only participated briefly in that game due to illness, the large bet was ultimately frozen.

Jontay's betting activities spanned from January to March while he was with the Toronto Raptors and their G League affiliate, Raptors 905, involving at least 13 wagers on NBA games through another person's betting account.

The unfolding of these events is particularly poignant as Michael Porter Jr.' s team, the Denver Nuggets, prepares to defend their NBA title in the playoffs. The contrast between professional highs and personal lows within the Porter family highlights the complex interplay of success and accountability.

As Coban Porter begins his prison term, the broader implications of his actions, along with his brother’s gambling scandal, resonate deeply within the sports community, reminding both fans and players of the severe consequences of their choices off the court.