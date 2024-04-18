San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has become a point of basketball conversation across the nation after a standout debut season. Known for his versatility on either side of the floor, Wembanyama displayed not just excellent shooting range from the perimeter but great ball skills and mobility for his size at one end, and he established himself as a force on defense as well.

His magnificent performances in the freshman year of his career proved him to be one of the strong contenders to win the Defensive Player of the Year honor, as he tops the NBA by recording an amazing average of 3.6 blocks per game.

He went on to talk about some of the experiences in an exclusive interview with The Ringer, as well as the difficulty in his first year in the league, such as how he would guard the floor NBA's best offensive players. Re-emphasizing how much he really excelled in his defensive role, Wembanyama further admitted the difficulties he had been through by comparing the top offensive players like Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic.

"Kevin Durant is tough, but Jokic is a different challenge altogether," Wembanyama said. The young star further shared that the games played against Jjsonic brought him new lessons and playing style by the MVP, which he could adjust to with every single step and hoped to further improve in the future.

Intense NBA Rivalry

The duels between Wembanyama and Jokic have been particularly thrilling, marking a new rivalry in the NBA. They had met four times in the season with the last one coming against the team by Wembanyama, leading by 34 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks, of which Jokic scored 22.

The first duel of the two, however, belonged to Jokic, who scored 39 with 11 rebounds and nine assists, while Wembanyama had 22 with three more assists. Even the next confrontation would once more be under the mastery of Jokic, who continued his dominance on the French rookie in the board by showcasing his experience skills and game readings.

But withstanding all these challenges, the toughness Wembanyama possesses, which is strengthened by his fast learning from every game he takes part in, would suggest that future meetings between these two teams would only get tastier for this rivalry.

And with the young star developing his skills and adjusting further to the intensity of NBA competition, many more exciting but bruising battles lay ahead for him.