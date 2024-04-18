Draymond Green Faces Heat for Warriors' Collapse

Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green, despite delivering one of his finest performances this season, is facing significant criticism following the team's abrupt exit from playoff contention. Green's commendable achievements during the 2023-24 NBA season included a career-high 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc and the highest scoring average since the 2017-18 season at 8.6 points per game.

His defensive prowess was also notable, often compensating for the Warriors' shortcomings in size and covering for his teammates' defensive errors. However, the narrative surrounding Green has been overshadowed by his role in the Warriors' season-ending defeat to the Sacramento Kings.

His history of suspensions, which limited him to 55 appearances this season, has been cited by numerous analysts as a pivotal factor in the Warriors’ struggle. Notably, ESPN's Brian Windhorst pointed out on "Get Up" that Green’s limited play likely cost the team a higher seed, suggesting, “If Green had played even 70 games, the Warriors would have been in a better position”.

Green's Costly Conduct

Further criticism came from former NBA player Tim Legler, who highlighted Green's tendency to accrue technical fouls at critical junctures, negatively impacting the team’s performance. Echoing this sentiment, NBA analyst Tim Bontemps also attributed the team's downfall to Green’s on-court behavior, stating bluntly on the "Hoop Collective" podcast, "This season is Draymond Green's fault." The statistics offer a stark contrast in the Warriors’ performance with and without Green.

The team posted a 33-22 record with him, a pace equivalent to 52 wins over a full season, compared to a significantly poorer performance during his suspension-related absences. Amidst the backlash, discussions have surfaced about potentially trading Green in the offseason, especially with Klay Thompson’s future also in question.

Such moves could signal a major overhaul for the Warriors as they aim to rebuild and refocus for the 2024-25 season. As the Warriors contemplate these critical roster decisions, the debate continues regarding Green’s future with the team and his impact on their championship aspirations.

Whether this marks an end of an era or a new beginning, the offseason decisions will be crucial for the Warriors’ path forward.