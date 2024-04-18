Charles Barkley and Shaq Roasted Kendrick Perkins Over Basketball Viewing Critique

In a recent appearance on ESPN's Michael Kay Show, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins sparked a controversy by questioning the basketball watching habits of NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal. Perkins, discussing the New York Knicks' playoff prospects, suggested that the TNT analysts might not be watching enough NBA games, particularly those not directly broadcasted by their network.

Perkins boldly stated, "It’s obvious they don’t watch basketball. I’m serious. They can’t watch basketball on a consistent basis. The only time they actually probably watch the Knicks is when they’re covering the Knicks on their game nights." His comments, aimed at the legendary figures, struck a nerve within the basketball community, especially given Barkley and O'Neal's renowned commitment to the sport.

Broadcast Retaliation Moment

The timing of Perkins' critique could not have been more ill-advised as Barkley and O'Neal, both Hall of Famers, quickly learned of his comments ahead of TNT's first broadcast of the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament.

The duo, known for their sharp wit and candid responses, seized an opportunity to address Perkins' remarks. During the broadcast, they highlighted a memorable moment from Blake Griffin's career a notorious dunk over Perkins which not only served as a light-hearted retaliation but also underscored their deep-seated knowledge and engagement with the game.

Barkley and O'Neal's response was not just a mere rebuttal but a pointed reminder of their status and insight as two of the game's all-time greats. They subtly criticized Perkins for his unnecessary provocation, suggesting that his focus should have remained on the Knicks rather than questioning the analytical depth of his peers.

This incident underscores the delicate balance media personalities must maintain when critiquing fellow analysts, particularly those with an illustrious background in the sport. It also highlights the camaraderie and underlying tensions that can surface in sports broadcasting, especially when the comments touch on the credibility and professionalism of respected figures in the industry.

See this: https://twitter.com/NBA_NewYork/status/1780500274693419303 As the playoffs progress, it will be interesting to see if Perkins adjusts his approach to commentary, especially in light of the pushback from two prominent figures who have not only played the game at its highest levels but continue to shape its narrative off the court.